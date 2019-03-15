Wilbraham, Samuel J., Jr., - 79, of Absecon, passed away March 12, 2019. Born in Salem, NJ, he has been a resident of Absecon for 46 years. Sam was a veteran of the US Air Force. He worked for Arctic Slope in Egg Harbor Twp. for many years as a senior systems analyst, retiring many years ago. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, wind surfing, hunting in Maine and was a HAM radio operator. He also loved spending time with his dog Cupcake. Sam is predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Szilagi ; and his brother, Steven Wilbraham. He is survived by his wife; his children, Frances Schulze (Eric), Jackie Weyhmiller (Charles), Pat Cantor and William Souder; his brothers, Tim Wilbraham (Lisa) and Ron Wilbraham (Cindy); his 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow immediately at 11AM. Burial will take place at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

