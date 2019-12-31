Wilby, Lynnda Lou (McLaughlin), - 73, of Smithville, NJ passed away on December 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born September 9, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA. Lynnda graduated from Ridley Township High School in Delaware County, PA. She worked at Verizon as a materials manager. Lynnda and her late husband, Robert (Bob) Wilby relocated from Flanders, NJ to Smithville, NJ in July of 2000, where they purchased their forever home in the wonderful development of Four Seasons. She loved all her friends in the community and her life revolved around being with those friends enjoying the many activities. Lynnda served on several committees at Four Seasons, too many to list here. One of her favorite activities was singing with Sal's Pal's & Gal's, a Doo-Wop group formed at the Four Seasons. Her others interests included playing cards, breakfasts with her "Breakfast Club" and most importantly her beloved Philadelphia Eagles & Seagram's VO. Lynnda is survived by sisters, Marion (Edward) Kirshner and Marge "Angel" Tribuiani; brother, John (Beth) Fisher; brother-in-law, Donald Wilby (John Mays); nieces, Krista Kirshner, Kelly Costa, and Melanie Dion; nephew, Jonathan Fisher; eight grandnieces & nephews; and her many friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3rd. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 AM until 11:00 Am with a service beginning at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute @ www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation

