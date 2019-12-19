Wilde, Eugene W. "Wes" Jr., - 74, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Eugene W. and Hannah (nee Peterson) Wilde he has been an area resident most of his life. Wes was a firefighter for the City of Ocean City for 27 years before his retirement in 1989 and had also worked for over 42 years for Broadley's Plumbing in Marmora, NJ. Surviving are his wife of Helen (nee Wallace) Wilde, three sons: Gene (Linda) of Beesley's Point, Michael (Kathy) of Somers Point, Sean of Ocean City. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Kaitlyn Owen, Noah, Meaghan, Jonah, Erica and Sean William. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 o'clock from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street at Central Avenue. Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to Ocean City Fire Fighters Foundation, Inc., PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
