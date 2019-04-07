Wilent, Robert W., - 63, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on April 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Somers Point, NJ he had lived in Philadelphia, Pa before moving to Ocean City over 30 years ago. Bob was the owner operator of Wilent's Home Improvements in Ocean City. He was a social member of the V. F. W. Ferguson Foglio Post # 6650 in Ocean City. He was predeceased by his parents: Charles and Emma (nee Warrington) Wilent and brother: Richard Wilent. Surviving are his fiancé: Stephanie J. Lindley, three children: Christina M. (Ryan) Pittman, Antoinette L. Wilent and Nicole N. Berni. Also surviving are a brother: William (Lucy) Wilent and sister: Joan Mowery (the late Bob), four grandchildren, Rebekah, Antonio, Sarah, Alexis, two great grandchildren, Ulysses and Cynthia and his sister in law, Linda Brendlinger (Greg). A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions in Bob's name are suggested to either V.F.W. Ferguson-Foglio Post # 6650, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation, 1100 Industrial Road # 1, San Carlos, CA 94070 or Lungcancerfoundation.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
