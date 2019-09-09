Wilkerson, Allie Mae, - 91, of Atlantic City, transitioned August 31, 2019, from Seashore Gardens Nursing Home. She was born November 13, 1927, to Rose Emma and Rome Chandler in Granville County, NC. Allie was the second of eight children. Allie migrated to Atlantic City, in the late 1940's, and worked at the Riviera Apartments as an elevator operator. She later worked as a supervisor of housekeeping at the Flamingo Motel on Chelsea Avenue. Allie is preceded in death by: her two sons, Richard, Jr. and Tommie Lee; sisters, Elizabeth, Margaret and Mag; and brother, James. Allie leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Sabree; sisters, Rosa and Dorothy; brother, David; grandchildren, Kia, Tia, Tommie II, Trevor, Torrey, Richard III, and Glenn and a host of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be 11AM, Friday, September 13, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

