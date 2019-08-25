Wilkie, Jr., Charles F., - 61, of Absecon, NJ, passed away Monday, August 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Atlantic City, NJ to Alice (nee Sapp) and the late Charles F. Wilkie, Sr. he had lived most of his life in Upper Township before moving to Somers Point and Absecon. He had attended Ocean City High School. Charlie was a self employed carpenter in the area for many years before his retirement.He loved riding his motorcycle and skiing. He was predeceased by his father: Charles and a sister: Wendy. Surviving are his mother: Alice Wilkie, two daughters: Molly (Justin) Manchester of Breinigsville, Pa and Carly Wilkie of Downingtown, Pa, two sisters: Charlotte (Paul) Steinhauer of Seaville, NJ and Terri (George) Olcott. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to COPD Foundation https://www.copdfoundation.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

