Wilkins, Jeffrey M., - 60, passed away peacefully at Spring Village in Galloway, New Jersey, on Friday, November 2, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he lived in Berwyn, Pennsylvania along with Sea Isle City, New Jersey having graduated from Clarkson University and receiving his masters from Drexel University. He ended his career in the building materials industry where he held the position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing at J&L Building Materials in Frazer, Pennsylvania. He loved being outside and some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, biking, golfing and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved going to the beach and hanging out with friends along with meeting new people. He touched everyone. Jeff is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Kristin (nee Goldbeck) Wilkins; daughter Ashley Wilkins; son Jeffrey Wilkins; sister Debbie Wilkins; and brother Greg Wilkins. Jeff was preceded in death by Herndon Wilkins and Lou Ellen Hardesty Wilkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association; www.alz.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
