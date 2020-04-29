Wilkins, Joseph T., - 81, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. Joe was born in Philadelphia to Joseph Edward Wilkins and Margaret Walsh. A longtime resident of Brigantine NJ, he was a prominent author, judge, and attorney. He was a practicing attorney for over 40 years, municipal judge for Brigantine, and city solicitor for Atlantic City. He was a member of the Bar Association and Supreme Court of NJ and sworn in to argue before the US Supreme Court. He was Senior VP and Chief Legal Counsel to AK Pharma of Pleasantville NJ and founding Chairman for the NJ Bar Association Committee on Casino Law developing the early legal framework for the gaming industry. Joe was a longtime advocate for the underprivileged and served as Chief Legal Counsel and Director of Poverty Programs for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Camden Counties for Legal Services of Southern NJ, a program to provide legal representation for the poor. He served in the Office of Economic Opportunity in the Kennedy-Johnson Administration providing services for the poor throughout America in urban districts, rural Appalachia and mountain regions, farming communities and Indian reservations. He served as a founding contributor and legal counsel to NARCO, an Atlantic City drug treatment and family support program, and as Director of the Kligerman Foundation, a prominent Atlantic County organization serving at-risk and needy youths and families. Joe counted friends and opponents on all points of the political spectrum and believed in maintaining bridges and relationships with all. He ran for Mayor of his hometown, Congress in the 2nd District of NJ and was a member of the Rules Committee at the 1992 Democratic Convention. Among more interesting experiences, he was present in the Senate as the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed authorizing the war in Viet Nam and was in the White House lunching with a friend in the Nixon Administration on the day President Nixon resigned. He is the author of three books, "The Speaker Who Locked Up the House", a historical novel based on the true events of Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives Thomas Reed in his efforts to provide civil rights to African Americans on the 1890's, "The Skin Game and Other Atlantic City Capers" about an adventuresome and humorous criminal trial in the 1970's, and "Kennedy's Recruit" about his experiences serving poverty programs throughout America in the 1960's. He was an award-winning columnist for the Atlantic City Press and Catamaran Newspapers and maintained a personal column called "Joe's Take" until 2018. He has been honored by the US Capitol Hill Historical Society. Joe was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, LaSalle College, and Columbus Law School of Catholic University where he served as editor of the Law Journal. He was a lifeguard on the Brigantine City Beach Patrol, where he was two-time doubles ocean rowing champion, and a track athlete at Holy Spirit where he left a long-time school record in the mile. He will be remembered above all as a loving father and husband, brother and son, and a doting and loving grandfather and great-grandfather whose greatest pride were his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a good and loyal friend to those in need, and never turned down any who asked for his help. Joe is predeceased by his stepmother Jesse Jane Wilkins, brother James Wilkins, sisters Jane Cunard, Jackie Cochrane, Jeannette Anne Wilkins and Susanne Wilkins, and his son Mark Wilkins. He is survived by his wife and partner of 60 years Maryanne Wilkins, his brothers Edward Wilkins and Guy Wilkins and his sister Joan O'Donnell, by his children Jeanne-Marie Wilkins and her husband Louis Toscano, Suzanne-Marie Cowley and her husband Nick Cowley, Anne-Marie Wilkins-Randall and Timothy Wilkins and his partner Heather Simpson, and by 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been made with Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City and Galloway Twp. (609) 965-0357 (wimbergfuneralhome.com). Due to COVID 19, in lieu of visitation and regular services the family is asking friends, family and well-wishers to visit Joe's memorial page at josephtwilkins.info and offer thoughts and comments to be posted for the community.
Most Popular
-
Bally's Atlantic City sold to Twin River Worldwide Holdings
-
Interest in reopening Atlantic City casinos will be widely shared
-
Thousands of jobless Atlantic City casino workers line up for food
-
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office employee killed in Mays Landing crash
-
Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.