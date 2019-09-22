Wilkins, Joseph W., Jr., - 64, of Galloway, passed away on September 18, 2019. Born in Miami, FL, he was raised in Pleasantville and lived many years in Somers Point before moving to Galloway 27 years ago. Joe was a general contractor and roofer for many years, self-employed out of Galloway Township and at the end of his career he worked for Stroehmann's Bakery in Pleasantville. In his free time, Joe loved spending time with his family, especially on vacations in the Poconos and he also enjoyed golfing. Joe is predeceased by his son, Joseph W. Wilkins, III. He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. (Cisco) Wilkins; his children, Nicholas E., Cody J (Donyele), Jaime L., Ruth H. and Edward C. Wilkins; his sister, Thelma Sirman; and his 4 grandchildren. Visitation will be 12 PM to 1 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Twp. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
