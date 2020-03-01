Wilkins, Lauree (nee McClendon), - 91, of Atlantic City, entered her New Life and was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She transitioned in peace and comfort after living an Abundantly Blessed Life of 91 years. She was born in Olustee, Florida, October 9, 1928, to Handy and Georgia McClendon. Lauree was educated in the Jacksonville Public School System and attended New Stanton High School. She is survived by a very devoted, loving daughter and caregiver, Gloria McClendon-Allen, step son-in-law, Lance Allen (Peecoon) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her thoughtful and caring son-in-law Orange Allen. As Matriarch of the McClendon family, she was predeceased by 10 siblings; six sisters and four brothers. Lauree was also predeceased by her husband, Roosevelt Wilkins and dear special friend, Robert Lee Beck. Lauree relocated to Atlantic City from Jacksonville, Florida in the late fifties, and was employed at Newman's Candy Factory. She Retired from Ballys Park Place Casino. She was also employed by the State Division of Youth and Family Services Mediterranean Day Care Center. Lastly, she worked part-time as a senior employee for the National Council On Aging. Her placement was Jeffree Towers. She was a devoted, committed and faithful servant of her church, Mount Olive Newborn Church of God In Christ where she was lovingly known as "Mother Lauree". Prior to being led to fellowship at Mt. Olive Newborn C.O.G.I.C.in 2009, Lauree had been a member of Greater Faith Temple Church Of God In Christ since 1957. Lauree participated as a member of Golden Circle, First Ward Civic Association, 101 Women Plus, Inc, and Our Ladies Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Council. Homegoing services will be 11AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020, New Life Church, 2577 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township, N.J; where friends may call from 10AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Olive C.O.G.I.C Youth Education Fund, 619 North Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
