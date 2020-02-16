Wilkins, Ruth E., - 60, of Galloway, passed away February 8, 2020. Born and raised in Drexel Hill, PA, she's lived in Galloway for the past 27 years. Ruth enjoyed gardening in her free time. She also prided herself with raising her 5 children and spending time with her grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Wilkins, Jr. and granddaughter, Juliet Wilkins. She's survived by her children, Jaime L. Wilkins, Nicholas Wilkins, Cody Wilkins, Ruth Wilkins and Edward Wilkins; her sister, Helene Rauh; and her grandchildren, Lillyanna Wagner, Sean Jackson, Jr. and Nicholas Wilkins. Visitation will be 12PM to 1PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A graveside service will be conducted at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Twp., immediately following the visitation. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.

