Williames, Edward Joseph , - 72, passed away on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 22, 2018. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa, he was the son of the late Lee W. Williames and the late Helen C. (nee Sweeney) Williames. Ed was a graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic High School for Boys, and received a BA from Misericordia University, Dallas, PA. He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Ed was an award winning singer and songwriter. In 1976, his original folk song "Harmony" was a semifinalist winner for Best Song at the American Song Festival in Hollywood, California. As a musician, he was well known locally performing regularly in Philadelphia and surrounding areas. Later in his career he expanded his professional expertise into the recording and production of music. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Barbara (nee Hill) Williames and his two children, Meghan Crosgrove (Nicholas) and Christian Williames all of Woodbridge, Va. Ed is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Lee J.Williames (Frances) of Houston Texas, and John C. Williames (Diane) of Palm Coast, Florida and his sister Joanne H. Bernardini (Richard) of Ocean City, New Jersey. Funeral is private with arrangements being handled by Miller Funeral Home of Woodbridge, VA.
