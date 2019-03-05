Williams, Alisha R., & Amari K. Charles, - of Somers Point, NJ were summoned home on February 26, 2019, unexpectedly. Alisha was born May 31, 1987, to the late Audrey D. Hawkins (nee Williams) and Charles J. Lyles. She was employed by the ARC of Atlantic County as a residential assistant, providing care for persons with disabilities. Alisha had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, write music, and record songs. Alisha lived a full life and traveled around the world making friends where ever she went. She had a passion for photography and was a consummate foodie. Alisha was completely focused on her family and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, planning parties for them, having them over for sleepovers and assisting her sisters with raising them. Alisha was vibrant, strong, very independent, and headstrong. She enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. Going out to eat, shopping and traveling the world, were her past times. Amari was born on April 8, 2018 and her life changed forever. She was so excited to become a mother. Amari was the center of Alisha's purpose in life. Anyone that spent time around them knew they were infatuated with each other. God sent, Amari's arrival pushed Alisha to further herself. She changed her eating habits, enrolled in college and put her all into planning Amari's future. Amari was showered with endless love and support at home. Alisha and Ricky took no short cuts when it came to caring for him and gave him the best of everything. Amari was blessed with his mother's musical ear and hearing his favorite music settled him down immediately. He was the smartest and happiest baby who was always smiling and looking for his mother. Alisha is survived by her father, Charles J. Lyles, his wife, Monique Lyles, maternal grandmother, Margaret Williams; paternal grandparents, Pastor Charles and Evangelist Diana Lyles; fiance, Richard Gain; siblings, Olympia Williams, Monique Hawkins, Chaenel Hawkins, Tarresha Hawkins, A'Jahnae Smith, Edward Hawkins, Charles Lyles, Jr. and Fanae Ledbetter; nieces, Quanira Jackson and Carter Hawkins; nephews, Dae'quan Douglas, Kyhree Jackson, Zyon Hawkins, and Aubree Hawkins; cousins, Hepburn, Tennant, Coe, Lyles and Phifer families. In addition, Alisha is survived by a host of family and friends whom she held very close to her heart. Alisha and Amari will truly be missed. The Celebration of Life service for Alisha & Amari will 10AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019, Victory First Presbyterian Deliverance, 1717 Bishop Richard Allen Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
