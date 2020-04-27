Williams, Annie Lee, - 74, of Atlantic City, departed this life on April 18, 2020, in Andover, NJ. On February 28, 1946, God gave us a beautiful gift by the name of Annie Lee Hill-Williams. She was born in Mount Willie, AL, to Hortie Hill and Jewell Boone-Hill. In 1968, Annie Lee graduated from Central High School in Hayneville, AL. Annie Lee worked at Trump Castle for many years until her health began to decline. She was a strong, loving and caring person. Annie Lee was very diligent in keeping the home she made for her children immaculate. She was preceded in death by: her husband, John H. Williams; parents, Jewil and Hotrie Hill; siblings, Gennie Hill, Theresa Hill-Carter, Wynette Hill-Harris, and Ora Lee Perdue. Annie is survived by: her sons, John H. Williams III, Gregory and Boris K. Williams; grandchildren, John Smith, Qaun James Williams, Isaiah Williams, Zayna Williams and Latodd Williams; one great grandchild, Zyaire Williams; sisters, Bernice Hill and Barbara Mckenzie (Windell); brother, Joe Chephus Hill (Angie); and host of other family members and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
