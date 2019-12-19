WILLIAMS, BABY BOY BENZ'XAVIER BRYAN, - 4 months old, of Atlantic City, was born on August 17th, 2019 toTaylor Williams in Easton, Pennsylvania. Lovingly known as "Benzzi", "Inky Binky" and "Jimmy", he returned to Heaven on December 12th, 2019. Benzziwas very vocal, and quick to let you know when he was hungry!He was also a very happy soul and an extremely cuddlybaby, who rarely cried. Throughout his short journey, he was often found inspiring happiness and joy in others. His warm, inviting, & charming smile continued to form bonds with those he met. Above all, he was especially and the most strongly bonded with his Mother.Benzzileaves behind to cherish his shining and angelic memories:his loving Mother,Taylor Williamsof Atlantic City, NJ; Brother,Landan Johnson; Sister, Ava Brown; Maternal Grandparents,Michelle Warner & Brett Wooley; Uncle, Bryan Thoden;GodMother, Jerrica Glenn; GodFather, Jeffrey Brooks and a host of other loving relatives.Benz'Xavier, will be deeply missed. Services of Love will be held promptly @ 12:30pm,Saturday~December 21st, 2019, atMikal's Funeral Parlor LLC located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.While his earthly existence was curtailed, he will continue to live within the hearts of all whom he has touched.For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC@ 609.344.1131.

