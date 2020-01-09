Williams Culbreth, Grace, - 90, of Pleasantville, departed this life on January 2, 2020, in Pleasantville, NJ. Grace was born December 14, 1929 to Sally (nee' Winston) and Oscar Williams in Baltimore, MD. Grace grew up in Baltimore where she attended the local public school. Grace worked for Key Circle Hospice for years, then MTX Janitorial Services both in Baltimore and then Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, from where she retired. Grace relocated to Atlantic City to be near her family for whom she loved and cared. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020, Crossroads Fellowship, 101 North First Street at Pleasant Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM, interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
