WILLIAMS, CU'RAAN SAMIR , - 17, of Atlantic City, New Jersey was senselessly taken away from us on Monday ~ June 8th, 2020. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 2nd, 2003 to Samera D. Bishop and Conrad Williams. "Ron Ron", as he was widely known, was a very handsome young man who had a bright smile. He was a good person, enjoyed playing Basketball, and really liked Music. In fact, he was very lyrically creative, smart, and was known as the best Rapper amongst his friends. Add to all those traits, the fact that he was a very good dancer, and you can understand that he was also very popular with the ladies as well. He attended the Atlantic City Public School System, the Atlantic City PAL (Police Athletic League), as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. He was predeceased by his Maternal GrandFather, Joseph Bishop. Cu'raan Samir Williams leaves behind to cherish his brilliant memories: his loving Parents, Samera D. Bishop and Conrad Williams; his four caring Brothers, Khaleel Bishop - Jones, Conrad Aikens, Andre Aikens, and Ameen Williams; his two doting Sisters, Sha'Leeyah Bishop and Caliah Williams; his Maternal GrandMother, Darlene Woods; his Paternal GrandParents, Linda Williams and Conrad Booker; his two Uncles, Yusuf Bishop and Anthony Booker; his five Aunts, Tammy Nelson (Tyrone), Felicia Bishop, Jasmine Bishop, Star Bishop and Wanda Bishop; his StepFather, Michael Scippio; his GodMother, April Anderson; his five Cousins, Anthony Jones aka Abu Amir, Owen Bishop, Labe Leom, Quasar Leom, and Marcus Gordy, Jr.; his two Special Cousins, Amiyah Foreman and Lisa Bishop; his Special Friend, Taniyah Bond and a host of other loving family and friends. Janazah Funeral Services will be held today, Thursday ~ June 11th, 2020. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
