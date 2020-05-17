Williams, Daniel Reginald, - April 8, 1969 - May 13, 2020. It is with sad and heavy hearts that we have to tell you about the unexpected passing of our Dan. He was welcomed into heaven by his Grandparents, Reginald and Anna Williams, his grandfather, Walter Carpenter and his Aunt Lynda Brown and our beloved Charlie. Dan was a vibrant, work hard/play hard type of person. He was a vacation planner - family trips to Disney, golf trips, fishing excursions - he really enjoyed living life to its fullest with his family and friends. His biggest passion was coaching his kids in basketball. He spent many days and nights at the Dennis Twp Rec Center teaching the neighborhood children the art of playing basketball. He won many a championship and was so very proud of all of his teams. Dan is sadly missed by so many families he has created through the years. In his many years with Sysco and US Foods, Dan developed and maintained so many real relationships with his co-workers and customers. He was honest and would go out of his way to help anyone out. His core group of friends were also his family. They went fishing and golfing and with that came the laughs, the jokes, the advice and the loyalty. They looked out for each other always. All of these families he created were a true testament of Dan's character. His favorite family was his own. Dan leaves behind his wife, Dawn, his beautiful children, Danny and Rachel, his parents, Dan and Bobbie, his mother in law, Sylvia, his sister and brother by law, Tami and Andy, his unbelievably special nephews and nieces, his maternal Grandmother, Gloria and his best friend, Chris. He will also be missed by many extended family and friends. Dan's short life touched so many people. He was truly loved and blessed. We will plan a celebration of his life when we can all be together! In lieu of flowers, please tip your bartenders, servers, delivery drivers and golf attendants a little bit extra!! Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
