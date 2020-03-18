Williams, Dorothy "Dot" R. (nee Ljoka), - 86, formerly of Egg Harbor City and Brigantine NJ passed away at Complete Care in Linwood on March 5, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Born to Marijan and Marie (Leemon) Ljoka on November 1, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the eldest of four children. She went to Hallahan Catholic Girls H.S. Dot married Frank Williams in April of 1952. From the 1960's through the 1980's Dorothy worked for Stanly Home Products where she was a successful District Manager. Later she created her own company, Silver Fox Tours, a tour a travel business in Atlantic City. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Frank and her son, Mark. She is survived by her loving children, Deborah Root (Don) of Rock Hall, MD, David (Karen) of Galloway, Paul (Cathy) of Egg Harbor City, Gregory (Cecelia) of San Diego, CA, Suzanne Orth (Klaus) of Frechen, Germany, and Frank (Jeannine) of West Jefferson, NC. Left behind to mourn are also 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; her brothers, Daniel and John Ljoka; her sister, Marie Keen; and many other relatives and friends. Dorothy was devoted to her family. She's remembered for hosting many large gatherings at her home near the beach. Dorothy enjoyed traveling, buying and giving away books, and going to yard sales. She volunteered to teach CCD to children at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine for several years. She was a longtime, faithful Catholic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago IL 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services will be announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
