WILLIAMS, DOROTHY LOUISE, - 79, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday ~ April 28th, 2020, in the presence of those she loved. Affectionately known as "Dot", she was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia on August 31st, 1940 to the late Victoria and Tom Mattox. In her youth, Dot attended the Rocky Mount, Virginia school system. Soon after, she moved to New Jersey where she proudly served as a Security Guard at the Altman Terrace Apartments of Atlantic City, NJ. She then worked as a Security Guard at the original Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, and lastly, she was as a Nurse's Aide at the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation (Betty Bacharach). She was a child of God, and made sure her family understood the importance of walking in that path. Dot also possessed a Silver tongue and was known for her comical, clever and quick witted responses. Dot was predeceased by: her Parents; her two Brothers, Harry Lee & Junior Mattox; and her two Sisters, Olivia Miller & Rosie Hughes. She leaves to cherish her wonderful and unforgettable memories: her four loving Children - Celeste (Pastor Jerome) Page of Pleasantville, NJ, and Michael Gray, Kenneth Gray (Angelica), & Terry Williams - all of Rocky Mount, VA; her three Brothers, James "J" Mattox, John Henry Mattox & Sandy Joe Mattox all of Rocky Mount, VA; her Sister, Bessie Cook of Rocky Mount, VA; a host of GrandChildren & Great-GrandChildren; and a host other loving Family and Friends. Mrs. Dorothy Louise Williams was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Services are Private. Condolences may be sent to the family home located 213 Pleasant Avenue Pleasantville, NJ 08232. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
