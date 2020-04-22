Williams, Ed (Jess), - 90, of Pleasantville, was called to heaven on April 18, 2020. Ed served in the Korean War as an Army Medic. Ed met the love of his life Margaret (Peg) Karrer in 1950 and they were married in 1951. Ed loved watching westerns, wrestling and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Williams; brothers, George, John and Harry; and sisters, Doris, Emma, Dot, Bertha, Helen and Arlene. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret (Peg); daughter, Debbie Ross (Nucci Jay); son, Tom Williams (Tracy); his grandchildren, Michael Ross (Thea) and Krista & Courtney Williams; his two step grandchildren, Amber and Emily D'Ambrosio; his great grandchildren, Kaylah, Charis, Brynne & Eden Ross; his step great grandchild, Haylee Rae Conover; his sister, Claudia; as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the unfortunate social distancing restrictions a celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Ed's name can be made to Greentree Church, 125 School House Road, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
