Williams, Elizabeth (Betty) nee Briggs, - 94, of Ocean City, aka Big Grandma aka Gumma aka Betty Boop aka The Candy Lady left a hole in our hearts as she passed on to a happy place with the Lord on January 9, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in 1925 in Philadelphia PA she was the rock of her family and the kindest, giving person known to many. She was the best sister, mom and grandma in the whole world and never met a person she didn't want to help, or a child she didn't want to hug. She loved hard and was a fierce defender of anyone she loved whether they deserved it or not. After roaming the downtown Philly markets and riding every bus line in the city, especially the ones that ended in Atlantic City her family relocated her to South Jersey to be cared for by her son John and wife Jane, granddaughter Lynda, and close friends. She was a favorite of the staff at Wesley Manor when she took up roaming those halls with her favorite baby doll breaking into closets with a smile on her face and a compliment for everyone. Betty is Survived by son John Davis Sr (Jane) of Ocean City, brother Harry Briggs, Bedford Va, Great-Grandson Dale Davis, Ocean City NJ, Granddaughter Lynda Dorofee (David) and grandson Andrew EHT, Grandchildren John Davis Jr. (Christine) EHT, Kimberly Schultz, Christopher Davis (Denise) Mays Landing and great-grandchildren. Lexi, Brett, Catherine, Julia, Lilly, Mykul, Chris and AJ Davis, Paul Schultz and Justin and Brooke Dorofee. She is preceded in death by parents Marian and Harry Briggs and sisters Florence, Dorothy, Marion, Mary and Helen all of Philadelphia, Daughter-in-Law, Maryanne Davis and great-grandson John Davis III. Betty's life will be celebrated Tuesday, January 14 at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo NJ with a gathering beginning at 10:30 AM, Services at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice as she supported them all. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
