WILLIAMS, GERALDINE , - 80, of Atlantic City, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 4th, 1939 to the late Virginia Moss and Walter "Pop-Pop" Moss. She peacefully completed her journey to eternal rest on March 18th, 2020. Geraldine was educated in the Philadelphia School System and graduated from Simon Gratz High School. Geraldine was a devoted & loving Mother, GrandMother and Great-GrandMother - who loved her family immensely. She was resilient and exhibited acts of kindness to everyone she encountered. Geraldine leaves to cherish her fond and wonderful memories: her one loving Daughter, Elizabeth Williams; her two loving Sons, David Williams & Brian Williams (Tracy); her two Sisters, Doris Mays (Clifford) and Diane Shiggs; her one Sister-in-Law, Teresa Walker; her twelve GrandChildren; her nine Great-GrandChildren; her six StepDaughters; as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other loving relatives. Geraldine Williams will be dearly missed. Services of Love will be held on Friday ~ April 3rd, 2020. A brief Viewing will be held at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 ~ @ 10:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

To plant a tree in memory of GERALDINE WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

