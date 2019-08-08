Williams-Harris, Tonia, - 63, of Brigantine, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mt. Carmel, IL she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Norma Marie (Vogal) Williams. Tonia was an events coordinator for a majority of her life working for the Atlantic City Casino Association and the former Atlantic County Mainland Chamber of Commerce. Tonia enjoyed going to the beach, walking her dog and Journaling. Tonia will be missed and fondly remembered by a daughter; Wendi (Joseph) Harcum, grandchildren; Melanie Harcum, Payton Van Varick, great-grandson; Rowan Van Varick, brother; Bradley Williams companion of Tara Bell, sister; Debra (Denny) Keeney, caregiver; Rich Gunther and a host of extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tonia's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:30 am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of services. Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share your fondest memory of Tonia please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.

