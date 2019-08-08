Williams-Harris, Tonia, - 63, of Brigantine, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mt. Carmel, IL she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Norma Marie (Vogal) Williams. Tonia was an events coordinator for a majority of her life working for the Atlantic City Casino Association and the former Atlantic County Mainland Chamber of Commerce. Tonia enjoyed going to the beach, walking her dog and Journaling. Tonia will be missed and fondly remembered by a daughter; Wendi (Joseph) Harcum, grandchildren; Melanie Harcum, Payton Van Varick, great-grandson; Rowan Van Varick, brother; Bradley Williams companion of Tara Bell, sister; Debra (Denny) Keeney, caregiver; Rich Gunther and a host of extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tonia's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:30 am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 am until time of services. Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share your fondest memory of Tonia please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Most Popular
-
Ocean City using trained raptors to deter hostile seagulls from Boardwalk
-
Pedestrian struck, killed Saturday night in Galloway Township
-
Closing companies continues to be the norm in A.C. fire department
-
Atlantic City may become focal point in completed Caesars, Eldorado deal
-
As sea levels rise, one Delaware Bay community is vanishing
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.