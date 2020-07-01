WILLIAMS, ILIANA MARIE, - 7, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, took her place in Glory on Saturday ~ June 20th, 2020. Iliana was born on July 12th, 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Jahira Alicea & Jabril Williamsbut she belonged to everybody. She was a good student at the Principal Charter Academy in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. She was full of life, loved to sing & dance, and she spread joy wherever she went and loved everyone. She leaves to mourn her wondrous and unforgettable memories: her loving Parents, Jabril Williams and Jahira Alicea; her adoring Paternal GrandParents, Marie Glass and Edgar Williams & her adoring Maternal GrandParents, Danielle and Jose Alicea; her three loving Brothers, Rafeal, Ja'lyin, & Az'Maryiah; her two loving Sisters, Tereza & Jamil Highsmith; her Paternal Great-GrandMother, Reverend Lois Braxton; along with a host of soooo many other Relatives, Classmates, Teachers and Friends who loved her dearly. Iliana Marie Williams was a remarkable angel and she will be truly and deeply missed. At the request of the family, she will have two Tender Funeral Services of Love. The first service will be PRIVATE and CLOSED to the general public, on Thursday ~ July 2nd 2020. Only her immediate family is invited to attend this service @ 11:00am @ Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The family greatly appreciates your sacrifice and understanding to grant them much needed privacy during this difficult time. Her second service will be held at her Graveside and will be open to all other family members, friends & the general public. They are invited to attend this service @ 1:00pm on Thursday ~ July 2nd 2020 @ Egg Harbor City Cemetery ~ located in Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. The family invites all of Iliana's attendees and well-wishers to meet them at the cemetery, where everyone can put cards and condolences in the baskets and where everyone will be given a flower to place on her grave. For everyone's safety and health, the family requests the use of Face Coverings and for everyone to please remember that Social Distancing is required at all times. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.

To plant a tree in memory of ILIANA WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries