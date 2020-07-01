WILLIAMS, ILIANA MARIE, - 7, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, took her place in Glory on Saturday ~ June 20th, 2020. Iliana was born on July 12th, 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Jahira Alicea & Jabril Williamsbut she belonged to everybody. She was a good student at the Principal Charter Academy in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. She was full of life, loved to sing & dance, and she spread joy wherever she went and loved everyone. She leaves to mourn her wondrous and unforgettable memories: her loving Parents, Jabril Williams and Jahira Alicea; her adoring Paternal GrandParents, Marie Glass and Edgar Williams & her adoring Maternal GrandParents, Danielle and Jose Alicea; her three loving Brothers, Rafeal, Ja'lyin, & Az'Maryiah; her two loving Sisters, Tereza & Jamil Highsmith; her Paternal Great-GrandMother, Reverend Lois Braxton; along with a host of soooo many other Relatives, Classmates, Teachers and Friends who loved her dearly. Iliana Marie Williams was a remarkable angel and she will be truly and deeply missed. At the request of the family, she will have two Tender Funeral Services of Love. The first service will be PRIVATE and CLOSED to the general public, on Thursday ~ July 2nd 2020. Only her immediate family is invited to attend this service @ 11:00am @ Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. The family greatly appreciates your sacrifice and understanding to grant them much needed privacy during this difficult time. Her second service will be held at her Graveside and will be open to all other family members, friends & the general public. They are invited to attend this service @ 1:00pm on Thursday ~ July 2nd 2020 @ Egg Harbor City Cemetery ~ located in Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. The family invites all of Iliana's attendees and well-wishers to meet them at the cemetery, where everyone can put cards and condolences in the baskets and where everyone will be given a flower to place on her grave. For everyone's safety and health, the family requests the use of Face Coverings and for everyone to please remember that Social Distancing is required at all times. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 @ 609.344.1131.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
WATCH NOW: Ocean Casino Resort is ready to welcome guests back to Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.