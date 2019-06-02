Williams, Jayne F., - 83, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Northfield, died May 29, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson. She was a retired social and case worker with the New Jersey Division of Family Services from 1976-1983 in Hammonton, NJ and later with the state's Commission for the Blind from 1983 through 1993 and developed eye-screening programs for senior citizens and disabled children. Her earlier work included the Atlantic County Welfare board from 1967 to 1977, and in the early 60s had headed the Department of Bacteriology in Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. She previously worked for IBM as an inorganic chemist and lab technician in Endicott, N.Y. She graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia in 1958 and attended Rutgers University Graduate School. She enjoyed oil painting, life casting and other art works as well as traveling and spending time with her many friends and large family. She is survived by four sons, Fred Fleming Jr. (JoAnne Wharton) of Egg Harbor Township, Eric Fleming (Jamie Young) of Peoria, AZ, Michael (Yun Yuan) and Jay, both of Tucson, AZ, two grandsons, Michael Fleming of Los Angeles, CA, and Joseph of Peoria, AZ, two brothers, Jerry Savell of Smithville, N.J., C. Thomas Savell of San Marcos, CA, cousins, Marylou Fritsch, Albert Fritsch, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
