Williams, Robert, - 77, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, formerly of Atlantic City and Woodbine, passed away on September 9, 2019. He is survived by his son, Robert Wesley Williams, III; his sister, Betty Williams of Philadelphia; and a host of nieces and nephews. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
All eyes on Van Drew and his 'no' vote on impeachment
-
EHT school board introduces policy on transgender student rights
-
Arena Football League teams suspend operations, Blackjacks' future unclear
-
Firefighters who admitted to health benefits fraud have withdrawn pension contributions
-
Colleagues remember former Rep. William Hughes as an eco-warrior, gentleman
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.