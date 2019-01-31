Williams, Todd Steven, - 67, of Atlantic City, passed on January 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10AM Monday, February 4, 2019, at Trinity Church, 601 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangement entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

