Williams, William, - 97, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully February 6, 2020, at Regal Heights Health Care Center. Born in Philadelphia he was predeceased by his parents. Bill was employed as a butcher at the Avalon Super Market for many years. He was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII on many ships including USS Midway in the Pacific Theater.Bill loved his family and friends, who he treated like family. He was a loving and caring man with a charming sense of humor. He could often be seen sitting on his front porch in Wildwood Crest with a glass of iced tea in hand, waving to passerby's and striking conversation with beloved neighbors and friends. Bill appreciated a fine steak over charcoal grill and enjoyed hosting family dinners during summers. He will be missed by many. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Shutes, his daughters Donna Faix and Paula Martin, and his grandson Daniel Martin. He is survived by 5 grandchildren, Jill Michna, Kristin Wilkinson, Thomas Faix, Robyn Lynch, and Kelsey Martin, he is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, Justin, Jake, Brittany, and Isabella,1 great great granddaughter, Harper, and his son in law, Donald Faix. Relatives and Friends are invited to his Funeral Service 11:00am Monday, February 10, 2020 at Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby, PA 19023. Friends may call after 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glenwood Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers contributions to Habitat for Humanity, Cape May County, 20 Court House South Dennis Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, would be appreciated by the family.
