Wills, Carlton Edward, - 92, of Little Egg Harbor, born September 21, 1927, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020, at his home in Sunrise Bay, Little Egg Harbor. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving as a medic in the army. Carlton grew up in Chatsworth, N.J., and relocated to the Little Egg Harbor area in 1983. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. Carlton was an avid decorative decoy carver and also carved shorebirds and fish. He is predeceased by his parents James and Edna Wills, six brothers, James Wills, Rubin Wills, Jack Wills, Elmer Wills, Theodore Wills, and Harvey Wills. Surviving is his loving wife Lillian E. Wills (nee Walters), two step-sons Walter Priest (Jackie) of Michigan and Brian Priest of Green Bank, four grandchildren Jennifer Priest of Forked River, Jamie Hellgren (Erik) of Maine, Jason Priest of Michigan, and Julie Priest of Michigan and three great-grandchildren, Brielle Hill of Maine, Aubrey Priest of Texas, and Gunner LoSasso of Forked River, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister, Linda Davis (Joe). He will be placed in a crypt at the mausoleum in Greenwood Cemetery, Rt. 539, Tuckerton, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the First United Methodist Church, 134 N. Green St., Tuckerton, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

