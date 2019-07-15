Willshire (nee Kerr), Linda Ann, - 71, of Cape May Court House, passed away at Cape Regional Medical Center on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Atlantic City, NJ she grew up in Absecon, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1966. Her and her family moved to Dennis Township in 1980. Linda went to work at Atlantic Electric in 1978 where she worked for over 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with her family in the RV, trips to Lancaster, crocheting, and playing golf with friends as long as no one kept score. Linda made sure that her husband, Joe, was "number one" every day. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joe, her children Carol, Kathy (Walt), and Joe Jr., grandchildren Ashlie, Jonathan, Devin, Samantha, Emily, Brendan, Aubree and her bonus granddaughter, Alyssa. Sisters Barbara Kerr Remlein (Joe) and Deborah Kerr Bird-Brown (Jeff) and brother Robert Kerr (Betteann) and a host of nieces and nephews. A Visitation for Linda will be held, Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 12 noon till 1:00pm, at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ, with a service to follow at 1:00pm. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Ocean View. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
