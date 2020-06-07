Wilmer, Audrey Mae, - 79, of Atlantic City, quietly passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Audrey known for her feisty spirit had been enjoying her retirement form NAFEC where she worked for twenty-five years. Prior to her employment with NAFEC she worked for the Welfare Rights Program and Bally's Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. Audrey's friends were life-long and throughout life enjoyed traveling, socializing and talking to each other about the stories, politics and the gossip of the day. Audrey and her "golden girls"; Joyce Cottman, Jackie Harris and Donna Boykin have been tight throughout life's journey. Births, marriages and deaths are all some of the off-ramp experiences that they have helped each other within life's journey. Mother had many phone buddies; Murial, Millicent, Erma, Gerri, Sinclair, and Tru to name a few in which she shared her reverent love. Audrey enjoyed taking day trips, visiting different casinos throughout the country, as well as shopping sprees to Delaware and Maryland. "Audge" as known to many was very loving. Whether you were involved with her children or grandchildren, she made you feel like family. When relationships ended, Audge would still consider you to be family. Stacey, Rondell and Shambria were all exs' who continued to maintain a loving and caring relationship with Audge by: taking her to the doctors, shopping and at times last minute pickups from NAFEC. They did whatever they could for our mother until her passing. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lawrence Wilmer; parents, Thornton and Laura Bell Hall. Audrey is survived by: sons, Kevin D. Hall, Sr., Stacy B. Showell, Craig S. Showell; daughter, Daphne L. Showell; grandchildren, Kevin D. Hall, Jr., Quay R. Hall, Jhiermesa Showell-Mitchell (Jason), Kareem D. Showell, Jhiermele Showell, Christopher J. Perez, Qian I. Hall, Jazmine Showell, Kamia Showell, Isaiah Showell, Ismail Showell, Onyx Showell, Elias Showell, Bryce Showell, Justice M. Hall; great grandchildren, Kevin D. Hall, III, Quayara N. Hall, Aanyah K. Hall, Alani B. Hall, Quayshawn Showell, Dior Hunter, Jakir Taylor, Ah'mir Showell, Kaleb Showell and Asa Hall. Our family loves and appreciates Darlene for all she did for mom. She took her shopping and kept her active. Thanks to Uncle Ralph and Cousin Stacey for staying on top of mother's taxes. We also would like to thank family and many friends for helping to put this memoriam together by providing pictures, food and many other things. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a celebration of Audrey's life will be scheduled at a later date. Friends may call or they will be received at Audrey's home Saturday, June 6, 2020, and again on Sunday June 7, 2020, from 2PM to 9PM. We ask and encourage family and friends to stop by to record and post their reflections of Audrey's life. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com Rest in Peace our Beloved Mother
