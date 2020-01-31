Wilson, Diane L. (Villari, Friant), - 73, a permanent resident of Cape May County passed away on Saturday, January 25. Diane was born and raised in Hammonton, NJ and attended St. Joseph's School, where she participated in Debate Club, Glee Club, Junior and Senior Choir, Drum & Bugle Corps, softball and basketball. She later received an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Cumberland County College (Phi Theta Kappa), a Bachelor of Science from Richard Stockton State College, a Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University. Diane was a certified Project Management Professional and a certified Acquisition Professional for the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration. She worked as a contractor and government computer specialist and system engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration at the William J. Hughes Technical Center (WJHTC) in Pomona and as a Computer Scientist and System Engineer in Modeling & Simulation and other areas for DHS/TSA at the Aviation Security Lab, WJHTC, retiring in July 2008. Diane and her husband, Walt were avid Square Dancers for over 20 years, enjoyed camping and RVing and traveled in all 50 states and Australia together. Diane is predeceased by her father, Leon Villari, her sister, Mary Ann Villari Massi and her husband of 35 years, Walter Wilson, Jr. She is survived by her mother Antoinette Matassa Villari, a son, Robert Friant, Jr., a daughter, Michele (Anthony) O'Neill, grandchildren, Patrick (Kay) O'Neill, Matthew (Tony) O'Neill and Erin (Daniel) Swanson, great-grandchildren, Logan and Lacey Swanson and Lily Marie and Thomas O'Neill, three aunts and many cousins and life-long friends. AJ and Ari were also two special people in her life. Viewing and burial will be privately held at the convenience of the family. In Diane's memory, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
-
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.