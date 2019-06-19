Wilson, Edwin S Jr., M.D., FACR, - 82, of Atlantic City, was born on November 2, 1936, in Atlantic City, NJ, to Amanda and Edwin Wilson, Sr. He lived an idyllic childhood in Chelsea Heights; fishing or crabbing in the very early mornings just after dawn on the inland waterway, playing Kiwanis League baseball games at the old Sovereign Avenue field, then off to the Albany Avenue beach to swim and body surf until the clock on the old Atlantic City High School Tower told them it was four o'clock and time to head home, pausing only for a few dives from the Albany Avenue Bridge until their presence was discovered by the bridge tender, who usually put a stop to their adventure. Ed played running back for the Chelsea Heights Footballers in their championship season of 1952, when they defeated the Inlet Sparklers for the city championship at Bader Field. That year Ed was selected as the league's Most Valuable Player. His mother had big dreams, and despite their humble origins, she pushed him to seek a scholarship at the local Atlantic City Friends' School. Once there, he excelled academically and also played baseball and basketball, and was a regular at the Pacific Avenue YMCA basketball scrimmage games. He made and treasured many friends from that era, including Hughie Gallagher and the late Charlie Lovett, later, as part of Ken Motz's Nine-Holers, he spent many happy times with Gallagher and Lovett, as well as Tony Mahoney, Billy Singly, Tony Quiroli and Ken Motz from the "down beach crowd". His performance at Friend's School subsequently earned him full tuition scholarships at the University of Pennsylvania, and then later to Hahnemann Medical School, Now Drexel, causing him later in life to honor his mother's memory by calling her scholarship push to Friend's School as "the greatest decision in my life that I never made".On June 7, 1958, between college graduation and medical school, Ed married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Marie Hackett, a beautiful and feisty girl from Linwood, NJ. They first met by chance on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, but she was with another date that day. Two years later his chance came again, just before Christmas in 1954, at the famous Bob Chester dances at Pleasantville High School. After a few dances, she agreed to let him take her home from the dance, even though she had come there with another boy. He said many times that he owed everything to her, and that he would never had completed medical school if not for her. After a straight medical internship at Hahnemann Hospital, during which their first beautiful daughter, Marie Lynne, was born, he was drafted during the early months of medical residency there into the U.S. Army. His first assignment was to Fort Monroe, VA, where his second beautiful daughter, Lisa Ann, was born. He elected to stay in the Army to complete his residency training, and was then assigned to The Presidio in San Francisco, CA. After residency, he served at Ft. Benning, GA, and then at The Third Field Hospital in Tan Son Nhut, Vietnam, where he received the Vietnam Service Medal and a Bronze Star. After returning from Vietnam, the family settled in South Jersey, where Dr. Wilson practiced for over 42 years. Dr. Wilson headed the Radiology Department at Memorial Hospital in Burlington County of over 40 years, and served on many societies and committees. For 35 years, he was a Trustee of the Memorial Hospital. He would tell you he was proud of all that, but more proud of his family. His wife Marie predeceased him in 2017. He regretfully leaves behind daughters, Lisa Ann from San Diego, CA, and Maria Lynne from Medford, NJ, as well as beautiful, caring, and talented granddaughters, Olivia Lee from Medford, NJ, a student at the University of South Carolina, and Chelsea Moss Lamarca and her husband Santos, professional equestrians from Bedminster, NJ, and his great-granddaughter Delfina Olivia Lamarca, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, especially his loyal friend, Ken Adams, Jr. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6-8PM, and again on Thursday, June 20, from 10-11AM, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, NJ. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Park View Cemetery at Kirby's Mill, Medford, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dr. Edwin's memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
