Wilson-Janowski, Roberta L., - 74, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2019, while surrounded by her devoted family and friends. Bobbi was born and raised in Drexel Hill and attended Upper Darby High School. She enjoyed summers in their family home in Ventnor Heights. Bobbi was is predeceased by her mother Doris Craig, her father Herb Craig and brother Richard Craig. Bobbi is survived by her loving husband Gene Janowski, her daughter Nancy Wilson (Chuck), son David (Janine) Wilson, and sister Amy (David) DeLozier. Bobbi was a loving Grandmother to two grandchildren, Keely and Brody Wilson and she was also survived by nieces Jill and Leah DeLozier and grandniece Bean. Bobbi enjoyed many of life's offerings to include reading, knitting, bible study and exercise class. Most of all she loved her horses in Arizona and the beaches and ocean at the Jersey shore. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

