Wilson, Joan Nancy, - 83, Born in Berlin, NJ, and longtime resident of Somers Point, passed away on July 16, 2018, with her family by her side. After many years of service, Joan retired from Shore Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church, as well as a member of Somers Point Historical Society. Some of her hobbies included quilting and crafts. She loved her family, she was our matriarch. Predeceased by her parents, Alan and Josephine Bird, husband, Gerald, brothers, Alan, Ronnie, and George Bird, sister, Peggy Flash, and niece, Shelly Bird. Survived by her children, Ruthann (Jesse) Johnson, Jerry (Becky) Wilson, Steven (Mary Jean Printz) Wilson, grandchildren, Kevin and Kyle. Sisters, Ruth Steelman, Dolores McClain, Josephine (Dennis) Pail, and Milly (Michael) Kleva. Brothers, Mickey (Beth) Bird, and Bob Bird, sister-in-law, Carol Bird, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday, July 20th 11 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
