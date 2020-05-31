Wilson, Jr., Wilmer Wesley "Bill", - 84, of Mays Landing, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Atlantic City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a resident at Woodview Assisted Living in Mays Landing, NJ for the last two years. Bill was born May 26, 1935 and raised in Somers Point, NJ. He graduated from Ocean City High School in 1953. After graduation he worked with his father in the family business, Wilson Fuel, until his father retired. Bill then took over the business which he ran until he sold it and retired in 2001 at the age of 65. On June 16, 1956 Bill married Dolores Betty King at Seaview Baptist Church in Linwood, NJ and had been married for 64 years at the time of his death. Bill loved to travel, golf, go bowling, work in his yard and garden, spend time with his family, and was an avid collector of antique trains and many other things. Bill lived in Somers Point until 1983 when he and Dolores built their dream home in Egg Harbor Township. Bill was predeceased by his parents Wilmer and Florence Wilson and his son Wilmer W. Wilson III. He is survived by his wife Dolores, his son Robert (Lori), daughter Melanie, and four grandchildren: Robert Jr., Kyle, Heather, and Nicholas. In lieu of sending flowers, donations should be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Northfield, NJ. The funeral and burial will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point.
