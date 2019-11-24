Wilson, LeRoy A. "Roy", - as he was known to family and friends, departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019, following a lingering illness. Born on November 22, 1943, in Atlantic City, NJ to James and Gladina (Diggs) Wilson, Roy was one of three children. He attended Indiana Avenue, Central Junior High and Atlantic City High Schools before enlisting in the US Army in 1960, where he served honorably until his discharge in 1963. In the early 1980's, Roy moved to Delaware where he eventually met and married Earlene Fowler. The couple made their home in New Castle, DE. A 30+ year veteran of the US Postal Service, Roy retired at the end of 2017, and spent his remaining years enjoying life with family and friends. Preceded in death by both parents and older brother Ronald A. Wilson, Sr., Roy is survived by Earlene, his devoted wife of 33 years, his beloved daughter, Rhonda Peeler Brown (Damon) of Mooresville, NC, three grandsons, Earl, Erik and Elye , two great grand daughters, Aurora and Thalia Pearson, his sister-in-law, Barbara Wilson of Sudbury, MA, his sister Candace Wilson Wildy (Earl) of Orange, NJ, nieces Courtney Wilson and Erica Wildy, nephews Ronald Wilson, Jr. and Marcus Wildy, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Roy's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 27th at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home & Crematory, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by a short memorial service at 11:30. Interment is scheduled for 1:00 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery In Bear, DE.

