Wilson, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Loeber), - 95, of Elm, NJ passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 95, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born a Leap Year Baby in 1924, in Camden NJ, as one of ten children to Loretta and Joseph Loeber. She was married John J. Wilson for 52 years before he predeceased her in 2001. A longtime resident of Camden, she moved to Elmtown in 2002. Betty was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers and worked with the company for 25 years before retiring in 1988. She was active in St. Joseph's Pro-Cathedral PTA and Altar & Rosary Society during her many years in East Camden. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Many wonderful memories were made with her during her time living in Delray Beach, FL, as well as the many summers when she stayed in Ocean City NJ. She is survived by all of her children, Tom Wilson (Janice) of Marlton, Cathy Dubler (Greg) of Cinnaminson, Joe Wilson (Gerri) of Magnolia, Terry Hubbs (Rich) of Shamong, Mary Anne DeHart (Jim) of Hammonton, Mike Wilson (Theresa) of Barrington, Bernice, her special gift from God, of Hammonton, Gerry Leighton (John) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Eileen Irwin (Doug) of Galloway. In addition to her 9 children, she was a loving "Nan" to her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, Fran Loeber of Westmont and two sisters, Carroll Hogan of Milford, CT and Anne Reeves (Fred) of Turnersville. She is predeceased by her loving siblings Joseph, Claire, Catherine, Jack, William and James. She touched many lives with her love and generosity and will be missed more than words can express. She was a woman of strong Catholic Faith until the end, and spent her many years praying and lighting her candles for others. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation, Monday, August 26th at 9:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am with burial to follow at New St. Mary Cemetery, 515 West Browning Rd. Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences please visit marinellafuneralhome.com.
