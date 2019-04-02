Wilson, Robert T. "Tom", - 63, of Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 while on vacation in Sarasota, FL. Born in Vineland, NJ, Robert graduated from Green Valley High School, and was an area resident for 10 years attending Cold Spring Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed playing the organ, painting, and taking art lessons. Robert was a gentle and kind person to all people and animals, and especially loved his family dogs and cats. He is predeceased by his brother, Steven Wilson (2014). Robert is survived by his parents, Nancy Wand and Robert (Sandy) Wilson, brother Ronald (Susan) Wilson, sister Sharon Riggio, and 6 nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11am on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Cold Spring; friends may call 1 hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cape Counseling, 128 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May, NJ, 08204. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
