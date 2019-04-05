Wilson, Robert T. "Tom", - 63, of Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 while on vacation in Sarasota, FL. A funeral service will be held 11am on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Cold Spring; friends may call 1 hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. ***In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cape Counseling, 128 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210.*** Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.