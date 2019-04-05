Wilson, Robert T. "Tom", - 63, of Cape May, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 while on vacation in Sarasota, FL. A funeral service will be held 11am on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, Cold Spring; friends may call 1 hour prior to service from 10am-11am. Interment will immediately follow service at the Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring. ***In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cape Counseling, 128 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210.*** Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

