Wilson (Shelton) , Mary Helen, - 89, of Atlantic City, entered eternal peace on June 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on January 12, 1931, to Mary Mamie Shelton, in Georgetown, Delaware. She was loved and admired by many, but the one true love in life was her husband, Dr. Charles E. Wilson, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2008. Mary is survived by: her children, Medina, Charles, Jr. (Cindy), Jeffrey (Dennis); grandchildren, Geoffrey, Justin, Emily and Erica; great-grandchildren, Alayjah, Emma and David, III; sister, Ollie; and sister-in-law, Julia. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support and extends a special thanks to BAYADA Hospice Care. Memorial services were private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
