Wilson, Sr., Ralph, - 64 of Linwood passed away at Shore Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born in Indiana on October 31, 1955. Ralph worked at Longport Seaview for 38 years. He enjoyed working on classic cars and had a passion for fixing things. He never went a day with playing the lottery or his Wawa coffee. Ralph is survived by his wife Lorraine; son Ralph Jr; and several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17th from 7-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

