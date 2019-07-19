Wimberg, Joseph Friedrich, - 58, of Egg Harbor City, passed away unexpectedly. Joe was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and played Baseball with the local Crusaders as a kid and an adult. Joe was well known as 'Wimpy' and 'Joe Tomatoes.' He was a member of the Labor's Union 172 for over thirty years, as well as the owner 'Artistic Tile and Glass Block.' He was a life long Philadelphia Sports fan, and never met a wager he didn't like. Gone too soon, Joe was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Raymond and Julia G. (Myers) Wimberg. He Is survived by his children, Edwin "EJ" Joseph Wimberg; two daughters, Mackenzie Wimberg and Janey Wimberg; grandson, Jake Lund; and his siblings, Mary Ann McNamara, Laurel Wimberg, Raymond Wimberg, Sally Sikora, and Chris Wimberg. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and Monday, July 22nd from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 11am at St. Nicholas Church, 525 Saint Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
