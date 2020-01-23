Winchell, Thelma Shappell, - of Friends Village, Woodstown, NJ, formerly of Port Republic, NJ, entered into the more immediate presence of her Savior on January 19, 2020. She was born in Phillipsburg, NJ on December 15, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Wesley Shappell (Bessie Anna DeHart). While a student at Phillipburg High School during the World War II era, she played trombone in the Earl Held "All Girls Band" in Easton, PA. She attended Churchman's Business School before attending Glassboro State Teachers College. It was at Glassboro that she met her husband of 64 years, "her Larry", Lawrence Romie Winchell, Jr. As educators, Christians, friends, relatives, and parents they always championed children. Thelma first taught three different grades in one classroom at Tabernacle School in Tabernacle, NJ while Larry was the teaching principal. They knew every family and the needs of every child and treated them as their own. She later taught kindergarten at Mount Vernon Avenue school in Northfield, NJ. Thelma supported her husband's career throughout the years while nurturing their own children, Cynthia Winchell Scibal (Gary; Bowling Green, KY); Jacqueline Winchell Gallagher (Gibbstown, NJ); and Lawrence Romie III ( Carol; Canton, NJ ). Her grandchildren Katharine Scibal Hendrix (Timothy; Bowling Green, KY); Arthur Scibal (Kara; Jeju, South Korea); Lawrence Romie Winchell IV (Sara; Hancock's Bridge, NJ); Joseph Winchell (Alexandra; Elsenboro, NJ); Steven Gallagher ( Gibbstown, NJ) brought her great joy as did her great-grandchildren Tristan Scibal, Pearl Winchell, Lawrence Romie Winchell V, Ana Lucia Scibal, Scarlett Winchell, Charlotte Hendrix, Elizabeth Hendrix, and Maverick Winchell. She had a special place in her heart for her sister's ( Geneva Shappell Johnson; Charlottesville, VA) children, nephews Wayne Johnson, Barry Johnson, Andrew Johnson and nieces Bonnie Johnson Podraza, and Sharon Johnson Hughes. A lifelong Methodist, she treasured her church family at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood, NJ where she had been a member for over 60 years. After her move to Woodstown the church family at Canton Baptist Church enfolded her with love. The ministries to children at that small country church especially touched her heart. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent in her name to Canton Baptist Church, Children's Fund, 700 Smick Road, Salem, NJ 08079. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00 am, a Service will follow at 11:00 am at Canton Baptist Church. Internment will follow at Friends Central Cemetery, Shore Road, Linwood, NJ at 2:30 pm with a light reception to follow. Arrangements by Woodside Funeral Home.
Most Popular
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
-
Protest scheduled during Trump rally in Wildwood
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.