Winks, James A. Jr., - of Absecon, passed away at his daughter's home on July 5, 2019. Jim was a beloved father, brother and friend to so many. He is survived by his brothers, Robert J. Winks (Ellie), and Lawrence A. Winks (Karen); his sons, Alexander Winks and Daniel Winks; and his daughters, Patricia Johns, Lynda Hendon and Robin Reilly. Jim believed in work first and play later, which was reflected by over 50 years of taking care of the ones he loved and always putting others first. Thankfully, before passing, he was able to take time for himself, living life to the fullest, whether it was fishing with his brothers, riding his motorcycles or traveling to see friends and family. As per Jim's final wishes, no services will be held. Family members will reach out with additional information regarding a possible gathering in his honor. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
