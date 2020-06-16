Winn, Deborah (nee Phelps), - 67, of Northfield, born July 10, 1952 of Northfield passed away on May 24th, 2020. Debe was Born and spent her childhood in Maryland prior to becoming a life-long resident of South Jersey. She was the wife of the late Donald Winn to whom she was married for 46 Years. She was predeceased by her mother, Joan Ward and her brother, Arty. She is survived by her son, Keith (Cathy), grandchildren, Connor and Kaden, her sister Dana Merrill, sister-in-law, Patti Winn-Kirk (James) and numerous nieces and nephews. Debe worked as a waitress at several diners and caesars casino. Debe was an avid animal lover and spent countless hours in support of the trapping and neutering of feral cats and obtaining homes for animals abandoned. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to the SPCA or Humane Society (no kill shelter).
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Winn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
