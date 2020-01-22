WINNEBERGER-TRUITT, DOROTHY “DOTTI”, - 59, of Atlantic City, In May of 1960, Dotti was brought forth into this world already wearing roller skates and ready to roll. She was born in Somers point, to James and  Elaine Watson and the youngest of 6 siblings. Dotti passed on Dec. 10, 2019, when her worn-out, much-used heart gave out after a lifetime of sharing her home and hearth with a legion of friends, family, strays, and others who passed through her camp. She lived life on her own terms, traveled across the US and even crossed the ocean with her sister Edie to Northern Ireland to research the genealogical history of her family. Her favorite place was the mountains of Montana. At home she worked with social media groups, creating awareness for suicide prevention and fibromyalgia. Dotti also volunteered with the AC Rescue Mission and would walk along the boardwalk giving out socks and supplies to the homeless. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristal and Tiffanie, her sister Edie, brothers Bobby and Randy, and her 3 grandchildren; Hayden, Kymmie, and Misha, and predeceased by her siblings; David and Kim. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 23. Details are available on her Facebook Memorial Page.

