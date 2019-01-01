Winokur, Marion, - of Linwood, passed away on December 30th. A lifelong resident of Margate and Linwood, she was a past member of Temple Emeth Shalom. Marion was was a very unique and tiny "special" lady... less than 5' tall and known to all as "Gambling Granny." Her kind and generous ways will never be forgotten. A world traveler and an avid shopper, she will be sadly missed by her loving family. Marion was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr Lewis Winokur. She is survived by her daughters, Ilene (Jim) Matthews and Debbie (Ewold) Heigl, grandchildren, Shannon (Darren) Desumma, Clay Matthews, and Andrew Heigl, and great-grandchild, Trevor Lewis Desumma. Graveside services will be held Wednesday January 2, 11am at the Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. The family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402 or www.mjnpancreaticfund.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.