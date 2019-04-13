Winston, Terry Anthony, - 57, known as "Conrad" went home to be with the Lord and Savior on April 8, 2019. Terry was born August 12, 1961, to Mabel & James Winston in Atlantic City, N.J. Terry was educated in the Atlantic City public school and graduated class of 1979. Terry was employed by Wyndham destinations for 8 years of dedicated services. Terry was a dedicated Cowboys fan and Fisherman. Terry predeceased by his parents Mabel & James Winston, sisters Thelma, Gina & Gwendolyn, Brother James. He is survived by wife Catherine Pitts-Winston, children Terrica, Terry Jr. T'kaira & Tykere Winston. Grandchildren Semaj and Symphony & godchildren Awbrianna and Kaston. Mother in law ILena Pitts & father in law lee Simpson. Siblings Mary, Dimetrius & Elliot Winston, and host of aunts & uncles, sisters in law & brother in laws. Nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the Bungalow park families. Family invites everyone for a service of love on April 15, 2019, at all Wars Memorial Building "Solider's Home" 1510 Adriatic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ. 08401, Arrangement by Serenity Funeral Home, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. (609)383-9994. Family asked for everyone to wear cowboys colors: blue/white & gray. Services Monday, April 15, 2019, at Soldier's Home,1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing 10 am-11 am service 11 am. Interment Private. "Cowboy Nation"
